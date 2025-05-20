Landslide Scare Returns as Torrential Rains Batter Guwahati

Days of relentless rainfall have triggered fresh landslides in Guwahati, heightening fears of further soil erosion and structural damage across the city’s vulnerable hillside neighborhoods. Major incidents were reported from Maligaon’s Hillside Colony and Jyotikuchi’s Doron Deka Path on Monday night, though no casualties have been reported so far.

In Maligaon, a significant landslide struck late Monday following continuous downpours. While no injuries occurred, panic gripped residents living just below the slope. “It’s only a matter of time before the next slide. We are living in constant fear,” said a local resident, as officials assessed the stability of nearby structures.

In Jyotikuchi, a portion of a residential boundary wall — including the toilet and bathroom — collapsed at the home of a woman identified as Reena Das. The incident is believed to have been triggered by the cutting of nearly 30 feet of soil below the structure, which, when saturated by the heavy rain, led to a sudden collapse.

These incidents have reignited concerns over unregulated hillside construction and poor drainage infrastructure in the city. Residents have urged authorities to take swift preventive measures, including geotechnical surveys and enforcement of safety norms in vulnerable zones.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh alert on Tuesday, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam for the next two to three days. Some areas, especially in Western and Southern Assam, may receive isolated rainfall of up to 200 mm.

Rainfall recorded on May 20 reflects the severity of the ongoing weather conditions: 115 mm at AAU-HRS, 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station, 110 mm at Mirza Circle Office, and 100 mm at IASST-Kamrup. With drainage systems under strain, several areas in Guwahati are experiencing urban flooding, waterlogging, and traffic snarls.

Authorities have placed emergency teams on high alert and are closely monitoring landslide-prone zones. Commuters and residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories during peak rainfall periods.

As the region braces for more intense rain, the focus remains on disaster preparedness and swift response to prevent any escalation in damage or risk to life.

