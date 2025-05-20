Are Evictions at Silsako the Key to Ending Urban Floods?

Torrential rainfall on Tuesday once again brought parts of Guwahati to a standstill, with National Highway 27 submerged under floodwaters near Khanapara, leading to major traffic disruptions. Several vehicles were left stranded and partially submerged on the highway stretch heading towards Jalukbari, highlighting once more the city’s fragile drainage infrastructure.

Advertisment

Commuters faced a harrowing time as artificial flooding crippled movement on the busy corridor. Officials stated that ongoing reconstruction work on an adjoining roadside drain had further worsened the situation. The slabs covering the drain had been temporarily removed for repairs, causing the road and the drain to merge into a single waterlogged channel — making travel not only difficult but extremely dangerous.

While commuters struggled, bulldozers rolled in.

In a decisive step to address Guwahati’s chronic urban flooding problem, the district administration launched a long-awaited eviction drive in the Silsako area. The operation began with the demolition of encroachments at the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, part of a broader effort to widen the Silsako water channel — crucial for improving the city’s drainage system.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was present at the site, overseeing the eviction. Speaking to the media, he said, “We started the eviction today at Omeo Kumar Das Institute. There had been questions — when will we remove the encroachments at OKD, Ginger Hotel, Cooperative Bank, and Institute Of Hotel Management (IHM)? Today marked the beginning.”

He further explained that all legal formalities had been completed prior to the eviction and announced, “IHM will be demolished on the 30th of this month, followed by other illegal encroachments in phases over the next couple of months.”

Baruah emphasized that the effort was not just about clearing land but about safeguarding Guwahati’s future.

“Once Silsako is widened and dredged, urban floods may not be eliminated entirely, but they will certainly reduce to a large extent,” he assured.

As Guwahati reeled under yet another monsoon onslaught, the combined impact of administrative action and planned infrastructure upgrades offered a glimmer of hope. In the meantime, residents were urged to avoid submerged roads, plan travel carefully, and remain alert to official advisories as the city braced for more rain and ongoing changes to its urban landscape.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for Assam, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Following already intense showers on May 20, several parts of the state — including Guwahati — are likely to witness more torrential downpours, with isolated areas expected to receive up to 200 mm of rain.

According to IMD data, rainfall recorded on May 20 highlighted the intensity of the current weather system: Guwahati AWS station reported 112.5 mm, AAU-HRS registered 115 mm, Mirza Circle Office recorded 110 mm, and IASST-Kamrup saw 100 mm — clear signs of widespread and active monsoon conditions gripping the region.

Also Read: Guwahati Braces for Flood Threat as CM Issues Urgent Rain Alert