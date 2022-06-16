Landslides Hit Guwahati, 1 Injured in Kamakhya

Fresh landslides have again hit parts of Guwahati after incessant rainfall in the past few days.

One person has been injured after a house was completely destroyed after mudslide from the hills. The incident took place at Namoni in Kamakhya in Guwahati.

According to reports, the walls of the house have been damaged after the landslide.

The incident has taken place at the residence of Mondeep Mazumdar. The injured person has been identified as Moni Dutta.

Meanwhile, floods continue to wreak havoc in Guwahati as several parts of the city are submerged under water for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Areas like Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Beltola, etc. are still reeling under floods.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of the city while traffic movement has been hindered, causing inconvenience to locals and commuters alike.