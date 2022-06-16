Assam Govt Targets to Generate 3000-4000 MW Solar Energy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has set a target of generating 3000-4000 Mega-Watt (MW) solar energy in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, the Sarmaa stressed that there were narrow possibilities of hydroelectric power projects in the district and also cited uneven water presence in the region as the major reason behind the move.

"We have set a target to generate 3000-4000 MW solar power in the state. One solar power project will be started at Bilasipara soon,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“We aim to make Assam self-reliant in power sector. From current production of 500 MW, we shall increase generation of 2000 MW in next 4 years. We'll primarily emphasise on green energy,” he added.

He further said, “We have to get done a solar power project in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district. I am not an adherent to doing hydropower projects here. There is no regular flow of water here that's why the Longnit project did not succeed. We have planned to do solar power projects in both hilly districts - Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.”