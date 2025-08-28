"Largest Pandal for Amit Shah, Broken NICU for Newborns”: Raijor Dal Hits Out at Govt

A political row has erupted after Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed that the “largest stage and pandal in the history of Assam” has been constructed for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally. Reacting strongly, Raijor Dal’s Working President Romen Borthakur questioned the government’s priorities and expressed deep resentment in a press statement issued to the media.

Borthakur asked why Assam cannot boast of having the state’s largest and finest school, or the most advanced hospital instead of celebrating the size of a political pandal. He said that Minister Dass had taken pride in announcing that the pandal could seat 25,000 people, but the reality of Assam paints a grim picture.

He pointed out that numerous government schools across the state still lack desks and benches for students, and many schools do not have adequate classrooms. “In several schools, two to three classes are forced to run inside a single room. Most schools face a shortage of teachers. Some schools do not have mathematics or science teachers, while others are functioning without even Hindi teachers,” Borthakur stated, backing his claims with data.

The Raijor Dal leader further drew attention to the healthcare crisis in Assam. He said that many hospitals are running without sufficient doctors, nurses, or technicians, which has led to tragic incidents. Referring to a recent case at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), he alleged that the death of a newborn occurred because of a broken NICU bed. He also claimed that government hospitals are facing an acute shortage of essential medicines.

“These are only two core departments under the Assam government—education and health. But the leaders and ministers do not consider these as matters of pride. Instead, they take glory in building giant pandals for political rallies,” Borthakur remarked.

He added with frustration, “In reality, what should be large are schools and hospitals, not pandals. The important issue is not how many chairs are placed in a rally, but whether schools have enough classrooms, benches, and teachers, and whether hospitals are equipped with doctors, nurses, and proper facilities.”

Concluding his statement, Borthakur said, “But who will make them understand? Those wearing the black glasses of arrogance will never see the reality.”

