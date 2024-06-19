Last Rites of Assam IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia and Wife to Be Performed on Friday

The last rites of Shiladitya Chetia, a 44-year-old IPS officer and Assam's Home and Political Secretary, along with his wife, Agamoni Borbaruah, 40, will be performed on Friday. The couple's bodies will remain in the morgue of Nemcare Hospital for two days.
The decision to delay the last rites was made to accommodate the arrival of Shiladitya Chetia's elder sister, who is traveling to Guwahati from Ireland. This was confirmed by Dr. Hitesh Baruah, director of Nemcare Hospital, after consultations with the family.
Shiladitya Chetia's family met with Dr. Baruah to discuss the arrangements. The family emphasized the importance of waiting for the arrival of Shiladitya's elder sister before proceeding with the funeral rites.
The untimely demise of the couple has left a deep void in the community, and their last rites are expected to be attended by numerous friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.
Reports indicate that Shiladitya Chetia allegedly committed suicide in Guwahati on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati, where the circumstances leading to the tragedy are still being investigated. Chetia reportedly used his service revolver to end his life.
Sources reveal that Chetia was deeply affected by his wife's prolonged battle with cancer, culminating in her death earlier today. He was at the hospital when he decided to take this extreme step.
Moreover, he was reportedly on a two-month leave, however, he did not join the service after the completion of his leave period. Chetia also recently lost both his own mother and mother-in-law in the past year and was thought to be disturbed by it.
Shiladitya Chetia had previously served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia, Barpeta and Darrang districts in Assam, earning respect and recognition for his service.