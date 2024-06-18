Assam Police Mourns Tragic Loss of IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia

The Assam Police family is in deep mourning following the tragic demise of Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (2009 Regular Recruit), who served as the Secretary of Home & Political Government of Assam. Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh expressed profound grief on behalf of the entire Assam Police force.
Taking to his official ‘X’ handle, DGP GP Singh stated, "In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. The entire Assam Police family is in deep grief.”
Reports indicate that Shiladitya Chetia allegedly committed suicide in Guwahati on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati, where the circumstances leading to the tragedy are still being investigated. Chetia reportedly used his service revolver to end his life.
Sources reveal that Chetia was deeply affected by his wife's prolonged battle with cancer, culminating in her death earlier today. He was at the hospital when he decided to take this extreme step.
Moreover, he was reportedly on a two-month leave, however, he did not join the service after the completion of his leave period. Chetia also recently lost both his own mother and mother-in-law in the past year and was thought to be disturbed by it.
Shiladitya Chetia had previously served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts in Assam, earning respect and recognition for his service.
The loss of Shiladitya Chetia has left a void in the Assam Police force, and the entire community extends its condolences to his family and colleagues during this difficult time.