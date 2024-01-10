Last Rites Of Bhupen Uzir Performed At Guwahati's Navagraha

The last rites of noted Assamese music director Bhupen Uzir, who passed away in Guwahati at the age of 80, was held on Wednesday.
The rituals to bid a final adieu to the departed soul were performed at Navagraha crematorium. According to the information received, the two daughters of the music maestro set fire to the funeral pyre.
It may be noted that the renowned music director Bhupen Uzir breathed his last at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday.
He was admitted to the hospital on January 4 2024, due to a range of health issues, according to resident doctors of the Nemcare Hospitals.
"Jeevan Surabhi" was Bhupen Uzir's first film as a music director. He has directed music for almost 20 Assamese feature films. Uzir also worked for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but he left to pursue his musical interests. He later opened his own auditech studio in the city.
Bhupen Uzir left behind his wife, Shanta Uzir, and two daughters. Even as the news of Uzir’s death spread across the state, messages of condolence started pouring in.
The first reaction was Assamese singer and actress Deeplina Deka, who said, “We lost a legend. Rest in eternal peace Bhupen Uzir sir.”
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Saddened by the passing away of renowned musician Bhupen Uzir, who has enriched the Assamese music world with unique talent and creativity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the cultural world of Assam. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and the numerous admirers.”