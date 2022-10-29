Miya Doesn’t Exist in History of State, says Assam BJP

The Assam State BJP Spokesperson Ranjeev Kumar Sarma on Saturday said that Miya does not exist in the history of the state.

Addressing a press meet in Basistha, Sarma said, “When we speak about history of Assam, it means Mising, Tiwa, Burman, etc. and not Miya.”

He further said, “Today they are asking for Miya Museum and tomorrow they will set up arms factory.”

“It was the Congress who gave birth to Miya and there cannot be any Miya museum as long as BJP is in power in Dispur-Delhi. The Kalakshetra authorities have already rejected the proposal for Miya museum,” he added.