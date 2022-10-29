Miya Doesn’t Exist in History of State, says Assam BJP

The Assam State BJP Spokesperson Ranjeev Kumar Sarma on Saturday said that Miya does not exist in the history of the state.
Addressing a press meet in Basistha, Sarma said, “When we speak about history of Assam, it means Mising, Tiwa, Burman, etc. and not Miya.”
He further said, “Today they are asking for Miya Museum and tomorrow they will set up arms factory.”
“It was the Congress who gave birth to Miya and there cannot be any Miya museum as long as BJP is in power in Dispur-Delhi. The Kalakshetra authorities have already rejected the proposal for Miya museum,” he added.
It may be mentioned that earlier Assam Congress MLA Sherman Ali, who was suspended from the party after raising demands for a 'Miya Museum' in the state, has now demanded that the state government and Assamese civil society groups should recognize 'Miya' community who are residing in the state as an integral part of the Assamese society.
Miya Parishad recently inaugurated a private Miya Museum at the Dapkarbhita Lakhipur area in Assam's Goalpara district, which erupted in controversy and the indigenous Assamese community sees this as a threat to their identity.
The museum was sealed after few days of inauguration and three persons were detained for their alleged association with terror outfits.