Last Rites of Nil Pawan Baruah to be Held with Full State Honours Tomorrow

The last rites of renowned artist Nil Pawan Baruah will be held with full state honours at the Nabagraha Cemetery in Guwahati on Saturday.

Baruah’s body will be taken from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to his residence in Beltola.

Renowned artist Nil Pawan Baruah passed away at around 3.15 pm on Friday.

The famous artist was undergoing treatment since long at the GMCH and passed away today.

Nil Pawan Baruah was born on June 1, 1936 at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat. He joined the famous Shantiniketan in the year 1961.

In 1966, he began teaching at Guwahati Art College. The noted painter went on to establish the Charu – Karu Kala Parishad in Assam’s Charaideo.

The noted artist was conferred with the ‘Assam Sourav’ award in the year 2021 by the state government in Assam.