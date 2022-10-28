Massive Fire at Laitumkhrah Market In Shillong

A massive fire broke out at a popular market in Meghalaya’s capital city of Shillong on Friday.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, however, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was reported from Laitumkhrah market in the heart of the city.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and were able to douse the unprecedented fire.

It is learned that properties worth lakhs of rupees is estimated to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.