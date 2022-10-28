Last Rites Of Nipon Goswami To Be Held Today At Nabagraha Cemetery

The last rites of renowned veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami will be held on Friday at Nabagraha Cemetery in Guwahati.

A stalwart of the Assamese film industry for decades, Nipon Goswami left for heavenly abode on Thursday at at around 9.15 am at the age of 80 years. He had been admitted to the hospital on October 24 and was under treatment with an expert team of doctors monitoring his health.

However, yesterday morning, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following his demise, the mortal remains were taken to Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio where it was kept overnight for fans, organizations and personalities from the film industry to pay their last respects.

According to reports, his body will be taken to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at around 9 am today. From there, his remains will be taken to Dighalipukhuri and Rabindra Bhawan. At around 11 am, he will be taken to Nabagraha Cemetery where he will be laid down for the final time.

Since news broke in of Nipon Goswami's passing away, tributes have flown in from all corners of the state. Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, while speaking about him said, “Nipon Goswami was a part of numerous films. Even when he is not here, he will live on forever.”

He announced that the stalwart of the Assamese film industry will be laid with state honours. Singhal said, “I have come to meet with the family members. His hospital expenditure will be covered by the state government.

Mourning his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write in Assamese, “I am pained to hear of Assamese film industry’s evergreen actor Nipon Goswami’s passing away. In my youth, while working for the film ‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’, I had the chance of meeting him and I was blessed at the opportunity.”