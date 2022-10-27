Assam Police Rescue 23 Cattle Heads From Truck In Nagaon

As many as 23 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police in Nagaon district on Thursday evening.

The cattle heads were rescued from a truck bearing registration number ‘HR-38-R-7855’ at Hatipara area, police said.

It is learned that the cattle heads were being smuggled to Bangladesh before being intercepted by police.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and another occupant were able to escape from the scene, police informed, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the duo.

Earlier yesterday, a total of 41 cattle heads were rescued in Golaghat district.

They were rescued from a container truck which was en route Nagaon’s Samuguri from Bokakhat where it was intercepted.