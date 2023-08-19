Lat Mandal Arrested Under Bribery Charges in Guwahati

Earlier, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Achyut Das, Lat Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup Metropolitan district, demanded Rs.9,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation works of the complainant. Later, the Lat Mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 8,000.