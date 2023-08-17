Assam: Tihu Lat Mandal, Middle man land in Vigilance Cell’s Net For Taking Bribe

As per the police, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Debasish Barman, Lat Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Tihu Revenue Circle, district: Nalbari, demanded Rs. 2,00,000 (two lakh only) as bribe from the complainant for land related matters of his father’s land. Later, the Lat Mandal reduced the bribe amount to Rs.1,40,000 (one lakh forty thousand only).