Assam: Tihu Lat Mandal, Middle man land in Vigilance Cell’s Net For Taking Bribe

In the second trap of the day, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday trapped one Nayan Barman, owner of a computer shop near the O/O Circle Officer, Tihu for accepting bribe in conspiracy with Debashish Barman, Lat Mandal of Tihu Revenue Circle for land related matters.
In the same trap, Debashish Barman, Lat Mandal of Tihu Revenue Circle, Nalbari district was also apprehended for demanding bribe and for accepting through aforementioned Nayan Barman, a ‘Dalal’ (middle man or broker).
As per the police, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Debasish Barman, Lat Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Tihu Revenue Circle, district: Nalbari, demanded Rs. 2,00,000 (two lakh only) as bribe from the complainant for land related matters of his father’s land. Later, the Lat Mandal reduced the bribe amount to Rs.1,40,000 (one lakh forty thousand only).
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned persons.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Thursday afternoon by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Tihu Revenue Circle, district: Nalbari.
Nayan Barman, the ‘Dalal’ and owner of a computer shop near the office of the Circle Officer, Tihu was caught red handed at 1:30 PM, in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant, on behalf of Lat Mandal Debasish Barman.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above mentioned persons, they have been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 17/08/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 64/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.