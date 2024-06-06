Lat Mandal, Middleman Arrested on Bribery Charges in Guwahati

A Lat Mandal was among two persons nabbed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on alleged bribery charges on Thursday.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Swapna Medhi. She was employed at the office of the Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M).
According to sources, Swapna Medhi was trapped and arrested red-handed after she accepted the bribe in conspiracy with a middleman identified as Mahfujur Rahman.
Following a trap laid by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption at the Guwahati Revenue Circle office earlier today, Rahman was trapped while accepting bribe from the complainant in order to complete namjari-related work.
He was reportedly arrested while he accepted Rs 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe money from the complainant.
Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, the Anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mahfujur Rahman,a middleman,after he accepted bribe from the complainant in O/O Guwahati Revenue Circle,Kamrup(M), in conspiracy with Swapna Medhi,Lot Mandal of the Circle for namjari related work.”
"In the same trap operation, Swapna Medhi, Lot Mandal of O/O Circle Officer,Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M) has also been apprehended from the office for demanding bribe and accepting it through the middleman, in conspiracy with him," read another post on 'X'.