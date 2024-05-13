Senior Engineer Trapped Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Guwahati

The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in Assam on Monday trapped a senior engineer at the office of the Public Health Engineering Department under North Lakhimpur circle in Guwahati.
The accused, identified as Jayanta Goswami, was trapped red-handed while accepting the bribe that he had demanded, according to the official X handle of the directorate.
The anti-corruption agency informed that Goswami, executive engineer (PHE) at the office of the Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle, was caught after he accepted Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant.
The complainant had approached the agency after the accused government official had demanded the bribe for the clearing the payment of bills.
