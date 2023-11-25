Lat Mondol Arrested In Guwahati In Land Related Scam

Following investigations into a scam related to counterfeit land documents, a Lat Mondol at the Dispur Revenue Circle office in Guwahati was on Saturday arrested by the police.
Identified as Bapdhan Das, aged 58 years, the accused held the position of a Lat Mondol at the Dispur Revenue Circle office. He was arrested today by the police after sustained interrogation in connection with the scam.
According to officials, the investigation and interrogation of Das was based on a complaint numbered 12/23 at the cyber police station under sections 120 (B)/419/420 IPC, written with Sec 66 (C)/66 (D) of the IT Act added with Sec 409/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Following his arrest, the officials informed that the arrested accused Bapdhan Das lived in house no 31, BR Phukan Road, Bharalu which falls under the Bharalumukh Police Station.
He is originally from Dingdingi village under Nalbari Police Station in the Nalbari district of Assam.