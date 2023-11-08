Assam: Demow Revenue Circle Lat Mandal Caught Accepting Bribe

In their strive to rid the state of corruption under strict orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday trapped a Lat Mandal.
Identified as Purnima Gogoi, the Lat Mandal was posted at the office of the Demow Revenue Circle in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
Taking to X, the official handle of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption informed that the Lat Mandal was caught red-handed while on the act.
The post mentioned that Gogoi had taken a bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing a land patta related matter.
The post read, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Purnima Gogoi, Lot Mandal of the O/O Demow Revenue Circle, Dist-Sivasagar, after she accepted bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing land patta related matter."