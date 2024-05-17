Law Ministry to Hold 2-Day Conference on 'Criminal Justice System' in Guwahati

In a bid to generate awareness about new criminal laws, particularly amongst the stakeholders and legal fraternity, the Ministry of Law and Justice is organizing a Conference titled ‘India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’, in association with the Government of Assam in Guwahati on May 18 and 19.
The conference will be held at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium in IIT Guwahati. The event will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Guest. Justice Hrishikesh Roy Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Vijay Bishnoi Chief Justice Gauhati High Court and Justice Biswanath Somadder Chief Justice High Court of Sikkim shall be the Guests of Honour.
The other dignitaries who will grace the occasion include Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice, Govt. of India and Dr. Reeta Vashisth, Member Secretary, Law Commission of India.
The Conference aims at bringing out the highlights of the three new criminal laws and organise meaningful interactions through technical and question and answer sessions. Besides, the judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students from the North Eastern States shall be participating in the Conference. It may be recalled, that the first conference of the series was held in New Delhi on 20th April 2024.
The inaugural session on 18th May, 2024 will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad, set to redefine the structure of India's Criminal Justice System and profoundly impact the lives of its citizens. In addition to the discourses on the inaugural day, the second day of the conference shall be devoted to three technical sessions one on each new law.
The Conference shall contribute in understanding and implementation of the criminal law triad seamlessly by generating awareness amongst the stakeholders and the citizens.