Law Ministry to Hold 2-Day Conference on 'Criminal Justice System' in Guwahati

The Conference aims at bringing out the highlights of the three new criminal laws and organise meaningful interactions through technical and question and answer sessions. Besides, the judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students from the North Eastern States shall be participating in the Conference. It may be recalled, that the first conference of the series was held in New Delhi on 20th April 2024.

The inaugural session on 18th May, 2024 will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad, set to redefine the structure of India's Criminal Justice System and profoundly impact the lives of its citizens. In addition to the discourses on the inaugural day, the second day of the conference shall be devoted to three technical sessions one on each new law.