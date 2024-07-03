Law Student Abducted in Guwahati Over Love Rejection, Rescued

In a disturbing incident, a law student was abducted in Guwahati allegedly for rejecting a love proposal from a notorious youth. The kidnapping occurred near her Paying Guest (PG) room in the Six Mile locality.
Reports indicate that the girl managed to escape from the abductor's clutches in North Guwahati and sought refuge at Narayana Hospital in Amingaon. Hospital authorities promptly rescued the abducted girl, according to sources.
Upon receiving information from hospital authorities, Dispur Police swiftly took action and arrested Ashraf Zaman in connection with the abduction.
It is noteworthy to mention here that the incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and security of young girls, leading city police to conduct further investigations into the matter.