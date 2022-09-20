Legendary Singer Jayanta Hazarika’s 79th Birth Anniversary Today

People of Assam remembered legendary singer and composer Jayanta Hazarika on his 79th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Floral tributes were paid to the musical icon’s statue at Chandmari in Guwahati. Various programs have also been lined up for the day to mark the occasion.

Jayanta Hazarika, popularly known as 'Rana Da', was the younger brother of legendary Indian musician Bhupen Hazarika.

Hazarika started his career by accompanying and collaborating with Bhupen Hazarika.

Although, Rana Da passed away at an early age of 34, he was much credited for introducing a new wave of music in Assam by blending western music genres such as Blues, Jazz, Rock and Roll and Western Classical with Assamese melodies.

He played over six musical instruments and collected traditional instruments globally.

Jayanta recorded two songs with HMV 'Aagoli botahe kopale kolore paat' and 'Krishnachura Krishnachura' that kick started his career following which in 1963 he did his first playback singing with the song 'sonar baran pakhire tor' for the movie 'Maniram Dewan'.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has penned down a heartfelt note in Assamese as a mark of respect to the music maestro.

CM Sarma wrote, “Today is the birthday of one of the greatest person who has enriched Assamese music, our much respected composer and singer Jayanta Hazarika. Rana Da's magical voice and unique style of melody has given a new identity to Assamese music throughout the ages. I fondly remember our beloved artist on his birthday.”