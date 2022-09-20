NSCN-IM to Resume Peace Talks with Centre Today

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) is likely to resume talks with the central government on the Naga political issue on Tuesday.

AK Mishra, the Centre’s representative for the Naga peace talks, may also attend the meeting. The NSCN-IM team flew to Delhi from Nagaland’s Dimapur on Monday.

A two-hour long meeting between the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI) members and representatives of the NSCN-IM was held on Saturday in Nagaland’s Chumukeidma.

It was convened after the Centre asked the committee headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio to convince the outfit to come forward to resume peace talks and ink a final solution.

According to reports, the NSCN-IM, which had earlier raised the issues of a separate Flag and Constitution, is now keen on negotiations with the centre “based on clauses and promises made in the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015”.

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang, who is the chairman of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the state, said the NSCN-IM agreed to resume the process respecting a request of the CCoNPI.

Negotiations between the Centre and the NSCN-IM had been stalled since May. However, the Union government has been holding two separate conversations with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.