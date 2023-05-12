Guwahati: Leopard on Prowl Attacks Two in Fatasil

At least two persons, including a woman, sustained grievous injuries after a leopard on the prowl attacked them in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari area on Friday causing panic among the local residents.
The injured were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
The injured have been identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi who sustained injuries on their head and hands including other parts of the body.
Last month, a female tea garden worker was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The incident was reported at Tamulbari Tea Estate in Lahowal.
As per sources, the tea garden worker was engaged in plucking tea leaves in the garden, when the leopard on the prowl attacked her.
The injured tea garden worker, identified as Minu Majhi, was later shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh town for treatment.