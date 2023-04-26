Leopard on Prowl Attacks Female Tea Garden Worker in Dibrugarh.

A female tea garden worker was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Tamulbari Tea Estate in Lahowal under Dibrugarh district.

As per sources, the tea garden worker was engaged in plucking tea leaves in garden, when the leopard on the prowl attacked her.

The injured tea garden worker was later shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh town.

The injured woman has been identified as Minu Majhi.

Earlier on Monday, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Satishpur Tea Estate of Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

It may be mentioned that tea gardens in Assam are found to be a haven for leopards as these big cats mostly take shelter in the tea bushes.

According to forest department, the leopards generally prefer garden areas because of the calm environment, however, during the plucking of tea leaves, the situation most of the time turns out to be horrific.

Tea workers’ encounter with leopards usually turns fatal as most of the time, people tend to kill the animal or even vice versa.

Meanwhile, in Assam’s Darrang, as many as four people were brutally injured in a buffalo attack.

The incident was reported at Dalgaon in Darrang district.

The injured persons have been identified as Nader Ali, Serek Ali, Ohed Ali, Asad Ali.

Sources informed that all the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.