Leopard on Loose Again in Guwahati’s Maligaon; Adingiri Residents Gripped by Fear

A leopard sighting in Guwahati’s Maligaon area has once again triggered panic among locals, particularly in the Adingiri Hills locality. The big cat, which was seen in broad daylight, reportedly attacked and carried away a goat from a resident’s cattle shed, an incident captured on camera.

Though no human casualties or injuries have been reported, the incident has raised serious concerns over public safety. Residents of Adingiri and the nearby Gaushala in the Maligaon area are living in fear, with many refraining from venturing out during early mornings or late evenings.

The exclusive footage of the leopard preying on livestock has gone viral on social media, prompting renewed calls for intervention by the forest department. Locals have expressed their anxiety and demanded immediate action to either relocate or safely contain the animal before any untoward incident occurs.

As of now, forest officials are yet to confirm any concrete measures taken in response to the sighting. The department is expected to assess the situation and implement appropriate steps to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife.

This is not the first time that leopard sightings have been reported in the urban stretches of Guwahati. Increasing encroachment on forested areas and shrinking wildlife corridors are believed to be driving wild animals closer to human habitation.

Meanwhile, residents await swift action, hoping the authorities will prioritize safety while handling the matter with the urgency it demands.

