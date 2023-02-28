LGBI Airport Records Footfall of Around 4 Lakh Passengers in Feb 2023

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport of Guwahati recorded a footfall of nearly 4 lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the total, nearly 1,90,000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 20 percent higher than February 2022, the official further said.

According to the official statement, the top three international destinations were Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from Guwahati. Similarly, the two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The LGBI airport witnessed nearly 1,800 movement of flights in February 2023, which is 24 percent higher than February 2022 figure.

"A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth," it said.

On the contrary, the airport handled a record footfall of nearly 4.50 Lakh passengers in January 2023.

This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.

"Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth in the coming summer schedule starting from the month of May. In the summer season, the rise of passengers will be sharpening. Now the airport expects a strong surge during the summer schedule season," it added.

(with inputs from ANI)