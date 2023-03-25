LGBI Airport to Operate 72 Weekly Flights for Summer Schedule

The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam’s Guwahati has planned to operate additional weekly flights for the summer schedule.

According to a statement issued by the LGBI airport authorities, the number of daily flights from the airport will increase from 63 to 72 during the period.

The summer schedule begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October, according to a press statement on Saturday. Notably, the LGBI airport will be operational with 572 flights from Guwahati during this summer schedule.

The statement issued by the airport authorities read, "New destinations likely to be added to the list of flights include Bhubaneswar, Goa MOPA, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Coimbatore. Several routes will find additional flights via Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata.”

Reportedly, after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the LGBI airport witnessed a sharp rise in terms of air traffic movement and passengers.

The top three airlines which forecast the highest weekly operations during the summer schedule are Indigo (203 flights), Air Asia (77 flights) and FlyBig (48). Additionally, Bhutan Airlines will be operational from May 13 onwards with its new direct flight weekly two days from Guwahati to Paro.

It may be mentioned that, the LGBI airport recorded a footfall of nearly 4 lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year.

Out of the total, nearly 1,90,000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travelers which is 20 percent higher than February 2022, the official further said.

According to the official statement, the top three international destinations were Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from Guwahati. Similarly, the two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The LGBI airport witnessed nearly 1,800 movements of flights in February 2023, which is 24 percent higher than February 2022 figure. This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.