Assam Police Jawan Convicted Of Rape Handed 20-Year Jail Term In Kokrajhar

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Assam's Kokrajhar sentenced a rape accused Assam Police jawan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday.
Hearing the matter of the rape of a minor girl, the accused police jawan was convicted by the POCSO court. The convict in question was identified as Banjit Das.
As per reports, the case pertains to a 2021 case where the accused had raped a minor girl.
Earlier in May, in a significant ruling delivered by the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M), a businessman was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the 2010 Chandmari rape case in Guwahati city.
The convict, identified as Dipankar Sinha, was accused of raping a young woman within the confines of his own residence in 2010. The heinous incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, leading to Sinha's arrest following the lodging of a case (134/2010) at the Chandmari police station.
After a protracted legal process spanning 14 years, the court finally reached a verdict, delivering justice in favor of the rape victim. The rigorous imprisonment sentence meted out to Sinha underscores the gravity of his crime and serves as a testament to the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.