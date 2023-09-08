Guwahati News

LinkedIn Local Guwahati To Host 8th Edition of Premier Professional Networking Event

This event caters to professionals, SMEs, startup enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and job seekers alike.
Swagata Bora

LinkedIn Local Guwahati is set to host its highly anticipated 8th edition of the city's foremost open professional networking event. The event is scheduled for September 30, at the prestigious NEDFi Convention Center Hall in Dispur, Assam.

LinkedIn Local events are unique one-to-one organic professional meetups, officially licensed by LinkedIn and organized by its members worldwide.

The 8th edition of LinkedIn Local Guwahati continues to uphold the principles of fostering organic professional connections. Moreover, this edition aims to further expand the already vibrant and inclusive professional community in Guwahati.

Registration for the 8th LinkedIn Local event in Guwahati is currently open, with the deadline for seat bookings set for September 25.

Secure your spot now by registering at LinkedIn Local Guwahati's official website.

LinkedIn Local Guwahati

