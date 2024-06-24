Lions Club of Gauhati Honors Unsung Heroes at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

The Lions Club of Gauhati celebrated and recognized outstanding individuals with the prestigious Unsung Heroes Award at a grand ceremony held at Lohia Lions Gauhati Auditorium on Monday. Dr. Sudhir Jain, a Diabetic Foot Surgeon, was awarded 1st place in the Male category, while Dr. Jayantimala Chakrabarty received 1st place in the Female category for her contributions to Cancer awareness.
In the Male category, Bajrang Surana was awarded 2nd place for his exemplary work in eye donation, blood donation, and support for cremation of the deceased. In the Female category, Prof. Dr. Seema Rekha Devi secured 2nd place for her efforts in treating Cleft Lip Palate patients and raising awareness about First Aid for Burn Injuries. These exceptional individuals were selected by the jury from among thirty nominations received by the Club.
Each winner in the 1st category received a cash prize of Rs. 51,000 along with a trophy, while those in the 2nd category were awarded Rs. 21,000 each, also accompanied by a trophy.
The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Dr. Sanjive Narain, CMD of a private satellite channel, and Special Guest Prahlad Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, Assam.
The program was graced by esteemed personalities including President Ajay Poddar, Secretary Rajesh Bhoot, Treasurer Rajesh Kedia, Past District Governor D.P Bajaj, L.N Agarwalla, VDG I Lion Pankaj Poddar, VDG II Lion Manoj Bhajanka, Lion Prakash Sikaria, Hospital Chairman, and Vice President 1 Lion Mahesh Sharma, among others.
The ceremony also featured a captivating Fashion Show by AJAKA handlooms, showcasing Assam's traditional handloom sarees and Mekhala Chador. The awards were presented to the winners by club members, and the awardees were introduced by Sunil Agarwal, Neeru Sethi, Anand Aiyar, and Drishti Poddar. Kanchan Poddar, President of Lions Club of Guwahati Umang Lioness, along with other club members and numerous guests from the public, graced the occasion with their presence.
This event not only honored exemplary individuals but also celebrated their dedication and contribution to society, reinforcing the spirit of community service and recognition in Guwahati.