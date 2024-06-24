Lions Club of Gauhati Honors Unsung Heroes at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

In the Male category, Bajrang Surana was awarded 2nd place for his exemplary work in eye donation, blood donation, and support for cremation of the deceased. In the Female category, Prof. Dr. Seema Rekha Devi secured 2nd place for her efforts in treating Cleft Lip Palate patients and raising awareness about First Aid for Burn Injuries. These exceptional individuals were selected by the jury from among thirty nominations received by the Club.