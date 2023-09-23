Lions Haat Bazaar 2.0: Over 5,000 Needy Families in Guwahati Benefited On 1st Day

Apart from shopping benefits, food was also served free of cost by Lions Club of Guwahati Umang under the Feed the Hunger programme.

A free health checkup camp was also organised at the venue with the help of Marwari Hospitals and Lions Eye Hospital. Two-day-long Lions Haat Bazaar will be concluded on September 24 at Sonaram Field, said Chief advisor of the Lions Haat Bazaar Manoj Bhajanka.