Lions Haat Bazaar 2.0: Over 5,000 Needy Families in Guwahati Benefited On 1st Day

Guwahati-based 21 Lions Clubs under Lions District 322 G, jointly came forward and organised a mega ‘Lions Haat Bazaar-2.0’ on Saturday at Sonaram Field, Bharalumukh in Guwahati. It is a unique project of Lions District 322G where they distributed clothes, bedsheets, other household materials, etc., to more than 5000 underprivileged and needy people on the first day.
Earlier in the morning, the project was inaugurated by the Lions 322 Multiple GST Coordinator Raj Kumar Agarwala in presence of Lions District 322G Governor Nirmal Kumar Bhura, VDG-1 Seema Goenka, VDG-2 Pankaj Poddar, Lions Haat Bazaar Chairman Bijay Harlalka, Lion Manoj Bhajanka, Advisor and other Lion district dignitaries, members of all 21 Lions Club along with the prominent persons from the society who were present.
The Chief Guest Raj Kumar Agarwal while inaugurating the project praised the efforts of the Lions District 322 G all the club members. He also appreciated the hard work of project chairman Bijay Harlalka and all Co-Chairman Ritu Banka, Promod Harlalka, Mahesh Sharma, Sanoj Agarwal, Sanjay Santholia, Ashok Goel, Prabha Kothari & Vishal Beriwal along with all the Lions Clubs who were associated with this mega project.
Lions District Governor 322 G Nirmal Kumar Bhura praised the efforts of all the 21 Lions Clubs who continuously worked for the last three months and collected all the Clothes, Utensils, Toys and household goods from various donors all across the city and segregated the materials based on size and use.
Organisers of Lions Haat Bazaar 2.0 have distributed a free coupon called ‘Lion Currency’ to the needy people in and around the Guwahati area. This currency can be used by the people to buy products of their choice and need. Around 7000 coupon books have been distributed free amongst underprivileged and needy people. Each coupon book has a value of Rs. 2000 Lions Currency, said Project Chairman Bijay Harlalka.
At the venue of the project, there were around 25 stalls and whoever visited the project was able to buy items using the ‘Lion Currency’. On day one, around 4000 needy families visited the purchase through Lions Currency absolutely Free, said PDG Sudhir Choudhary.
Apart from shopping benefits, food was also served free of cost by Lions Club of Guwahati Umang under the Feed the Hunger programme.
A free health checkup camp was also organised at the venue with the help of Marwari Hospitals and Lions Eye Hospital. Two-day-long Lions Haat Bazaar will be concluded on September 24 at Sonaram Field, said Chief advisor of the Lions Haat Bazaar Manoj Bhajanka.