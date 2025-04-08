Liquor Shops in Guwahati to Remain Open Till 11 PM; Bars Till 12:30 AM

The Excise Department has issued a new notification extending the operating hours of liquor shops in the city until 11 PM, instead of the previous 10 PM deadline.

Advertisment

Additionally, bars and restaurants will now be allowed to remain open until 12:30 AM.

The notification also brings relief to consumers as the prices of premium foreign liquor brands are set to decrease.

Moreover, foreign liquor will now be available at local liquor outlets, expanding accessibility for customers.

Also Read: Liquor Shops Won’t Stay Open Till 2 AM, Assam CM Clarifies