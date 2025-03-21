Liquor Shops Won’t Stay Open Till 2 AM, Assam CM Clarifies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting that liquor shops in Guwahati would be allowed to operate till 2 AM. He clarified that the government’s decision to extend business hours applies to general shops and establishments, not liquor stores or bars.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “The government has decided to extend operating hours for shops and establishments. However, this extension does not apply to liquor stores and bars. All concerned parties should note this clarification.”

The government has decided to extend operating hours for Shops and establishments. However this extension does not apply to liquor stores and bars. All concerned parties should note this clarification. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2025

Earlier, reports claimed that during the Assam Cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh, a decision was taken to allow liquor shops in Guwahati to remain open till 2 AM, while outlets in other cities like Dibrugarh and Silchar would operate until midnight. The Chief Minister's clarification, however, refuted these claims.

The Assam government has now permitted business establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to operate 24 hours a day. Additionally, the one-day weekly closure rule has been abolished for these cities, allowing businesses the flexibility to decide their working hours.

In other towns outside these municipal corporations, business establishments can remain open until 2 AM. In rural areas, shops may operate until 11 PM, ensuring small-scale entrepreneurs benefit from this initiative aimed at boosting local businesses, CM Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister assured that the new policy would not overburden workers. “No employee can be required to work more than 48 hours a week or exceed 9 hours in a single shift. Shops operating 24 hours will function in three shifts to prevent undue strain on workers,” he added.

