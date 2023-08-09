LitArt Foundation Launched in Guwahati

Proyashi Barua, President and Co-Founder of The LitArt Foundation states, “This Foundation, among other things, is committed to bringing the works of writers, filmmakers and artists hailing from Assam and the northeastern region to the notice of the national and global audiences. Although in recent years literature, cinema and works of art from the region are getting noticed and appreciated by readers, audiences and art enthusiasts from across the country more than ever before, we believe that there is a lot more in terms of recognition and visibility that our creative fraternity deserves. To achieve this fundamental mandate the Foundation shall undertake a set of specific activities.”