Need Not Be Scared…My Speech is Not on Adani: Rahul Gandhi to BJP in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Beginning his speech on the No Confidence Motion, Rahul Gandhi asked BJP leaders not to be scared as his speech was not on the Adani issue.
Addressing the House, Gandhi said, “Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focused on Adani. Maybe your senior leader was pained. That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologize to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech is not on Adani.”
This was the Congress leader’s first speech in the Lok Sabha post his reinstatement as a member of the House after his disqualification.
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the BJP government for their handling of the Manipur ethnic conflict. He called the BJP ‘anti-national’ and accused the party for splitting Manipur into two parts. He also accused the Central Government of ‘murdering Bharat Mata in Manipur’.
He said, “You have murdered the voice of India, which means you have murdered ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur. My mother is sitting here. The other mother, ‘Bharat Mata’, you killed in Manipur. I used the word ‘Manipur’ but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur.”