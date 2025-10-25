Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Guwahati: One Woman Dead, Accused Missing

A woman’s body was recovered from a rented house in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area late Firday night. The body, wrapped in a blanket, was found inside the house under mysterious circumstances.

The house, located at Lakshmi Nagar locality, had been rented by a young couple, identified as Rohan Kashyap, also known as Nayan Das, and his girlfriend, Banjita Rabha, who had been living there for the past one and a half months. They had introduced themselves to the landlord as husband and wife.

However, neighbours and other tenants later revealed that the two were not married and were, in fact, in a live-in relationship.

According to sources, the woman who had rented the room with Rohan had recently gone to her home in Boko. Taking advantage of her absence, Rohan allegedly brought another woman to the rented house. On Friday night, when his girlfriend returned, she was stunned to discover the lifeless body of an unidentified woman on the bed, tightly wrapped in a blanket.

The neighbours, alarmed by the commotion, informed the police, who arrived at the scene shortly after midnight. Upon inspection, the police recovered around Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, some drugs, and several other objectionable items from the room, suggesting the possibility of suspicious activities.

Forensic and CID teams soon reached the location and conducted examinations of the site. It is suspected that the woman might have been murdered earlier in the day, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the main accused, Rohan Kashyap alias Nayan Das, has fled and is currently on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

It has also been learned that Rohan is a married man and the father of a young daughter, despite living with another woman in a live-in relationship.

Police have detained his live-in partner for questioning. Investigations are ongoing, and police believe the incident may be the result of a love triangle.

