Truck Catches Fire on Azara Road, Disrupting Traffic

A truck loaded with lentils caught fire while moving on the Azara road in Guwahati. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-25-FC-1400, was en route from Rani to Guwahati when it suddenly caught fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a mechanical failure. Two fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. The incident led to disruptions in traffic services.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, a vehicle caught fire in Guwahati's Lalmati on Saturday, causing panic among commuters. The incident had occurred while the IGNIS, bearing registration number ML08K 6882, was en route from Jalukbari to Khanapara.

Eyewitnesses had reported that the vehicle had suddenly caught fire while in motion. Fortunately, no casualties had been reported. However, the exact cause of the fire had remained unknown.

Personnel from the Basistha Police Station and the Fire and Emergency Services had rushed to the scene and had brought the situation under control. Preliminary assessments had suggested that a technical malfunction might have triggered the fire.