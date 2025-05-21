Brutal Double Murder in Assam: Man Kills Wife and Her Alleged Lover, a TET Teacher

In a gruesome incident in Pasnijar, Kampur, Nagaon district, a man allegedly murdered his wife and her lover, a TET-qualified teacher, after discovering their extramarital affair. The incident took place late at night inside a rented house.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Jayakanta Das, brutally killed his wife, Geeta Rani Das, and her lover, Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, using a rod. After committing the double murder, Das surrendered himself at the Kampur Police Station.

Police reached the crime scene and have initiated an investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

Sources reveal that Jayakanta Das was employed in a company in Guwahati and used to stay there due to his job. His wife, who lived alone in a rented house in Kampur, was allegedly engaged in a long-term extramarital relationship with Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, a teacher residing in a nearby rented room.

On the night of the incident, Das reportedly found both of them together in the same room, which led to the fatal attack.

It is further learned that Bhaskar Jyoti Nath hailed from Mangaldoi and had been serving in a local school for the past four years. He had returned home just ten days ago and had even spoken to his elder brother the day before the incident. His family home in Mangaldoi is now engulfed in mourning following the tragic news.

Police continue their investigation into this shocking act of domestic violence and infidelity that has shaken the Kampur locality.

