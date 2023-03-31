Lovlina Borgohain felicitated by Assam Police

IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships gold medal winner Lovlina Borgohain on Friday arrived at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

At the Assam Police headquarters, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh felicitated her on her recent achievement.

Lovlina Borgohain thanked Assam Police for the felicitation accorded to her. Speaking there, Lovlina said, “I am grateful to Assam Police as the training I received here has helped me reach my goals.”

She said, “The training has helped me take on any challenge that has come my way. Every officer here has always cared about me.”

It may be noted that Lovlina Borgohain had been appointed as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Assam Police in January 2022 following her Olympic medal-winning heroics.

Handing over the appointment letter to Lovlina Borgohain, CM Sarma had said that it was a day of pride for the government and police. "Lovlina Borgohain has brought laurel to the state the day when she won the medal. I am feeling proud by appointing her as DSP. She will try everything to make the future of the state bright. We have appointed her as per the sports policy of the state government," said CM Sarma.

On March 26, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added another feather to her cap by clinching her maiden World Championships gold medal.

Lovlina Borgohain defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia with a split 5-2 verdict in the 75kg final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. With this win, Lovlina Borgohain added a fourth gold medal to India's tally in the ongoing World Boxing Championship.

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the ace pugilist and World Boxing Championship gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati.

Borgohain returned to Assam after she won the gold medal at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and was welcomed with flowers and gamosas at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Assam boxer was felicitated at Janata Bhawan during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in two cities of the state.