LPG Tanker Catches Fire on NH-37 Near Guwahati City

An incident occurred on National Highway 37 as an LPG tanker caught fire, causing substantial damage to the front portion of the carrier during the early hours of Sunday near Guwahati city.
Fortunately, the prompt response of firefighters averted a potential disaster, saving the Khanapara area from catastrophe.
The incident unfolded while the LPG tanker was en route from Khanapara to Jorabat. Firefighters swiftly engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames, effectively containing the situation.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of emergency response teams in mitigating such hazardous incidents and underscores the need for stringent safety measures in the transportation of flammable materials.