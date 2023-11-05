Lymphoma Support Group India Ties Up With Guwahati’s Sanjevani Hospital for Providing OPDs

Lymphoma Support Group India (a trust) which provides support to cancer patients ties up with Sanjevani Hospital in Guwahati's Maligaon.
The tie up is slated to bring doctors from reputed hospitals of the nation for OPDs (Out Patient Department) and OT (Occupational Therapy) services which will be beneficial for the people of Northeast India.
On the occasion, Dr Shamim Khan, Head of Lymphoma Support Group India extended her full support to bring more doctors in Guwahati which can help the needy to get better treatment in a much affordable cost.
The trust will also work on providing affordable treatment to cancer patients who are Below Poverty Line.
Managing Director of Sanjevani Hospital Dr Bhaben Choudhury mentioned, "We are thankful to Lymphoma Support Group for the strategic tie-up, on 17th of November we will be having two special OPDs by Dr Swarupa Mitra (Department of Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram) and Dr Waheed Zaman (Department of Nephrology and Urology, Max Superspecialty Hospital Delhi). This OPD will definitely benefit the people of Guwahati."