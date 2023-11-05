Lymphoma Support Group India Ties Up With Guwahati’s Sanjevani Hospital for Providing OPDs

Managing Director of Sanjevani Hospital Dr Bhaben Choudhury mentioned, "We are thankful to Lymphoma Support Group for the strategic tie-up, on 17th of November we will be having two special OPDs by Dr Swarupa Mitra (Department of Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram) and Dr Waheed Zaman (Department of Nephrology and Urology, Max Superspecialty Hospital Delhi). This OPD will definitely benefit the people of Guwahati."