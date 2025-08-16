Madhya Pradesh Man Held for Exploiting Assam Minor, Brought to Guwahati

The Assam CID Cyber Police has arrested a 26-year-old youth from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly luring, sexually assaulting, and blackmailing a minor girl from Assam after befriending her on Instagram. The case has been registered as CID Cyber Police Station Case No. 08/2025, dated 06-08-2025, under Sections 294/507 of the IPC read with Sections 66D/67A of the IT Act and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

Grooming on Instagram

According to the FIR, the accused Hrithik Yadav of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, first came into contact with the victim through Instagram in 2021. He persistently messaged the minor girl and later travelled to Assam on March 11, 2022. On March 12, 2022, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Yadav returned to Madhya Pradesh on March 16.

Blackmail and Online Harassment

Investigators said Yadav then began blackmailing the girl, claiming to have recorded objectionable videos. He allegedly coerced her into appearing on video calls and threatened to leak the content to her friends and family. When she refused to meet him during his 2024 visit to Assam, he allegedly escalated the harassment by creating fake social media accounts and circulating her photos and videos on Instagram and WhatsApp. He also caused mental distress to her parents in the process.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with CID Cyber Police Station on August 6, 2025, leading to registration of Case No. 08/2025. Acting on the complaint, a CID team led by DySP Dr. Arundhati Devi, APS, travelled to Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, and arrested Yadav on August 13, 2025.

Officials said the accused attempted to misrepresent his age with forged documents to pose as a juvenile. However, CID collected his school records, which confirmed his actual age as 26.

Yadav was produced before a local court in Dewas, which granted transit remand for production before the Special Judge (POCSO), Kamrup (M). On August 16, 2025, the CID team brought him to Guwahati, where he will be produced before the Special POCSO Court, Kamrup (M), later today.

CID officials said the case highlights the increasing risks of online grooming and cyber exploitation, urging parents to remain vigilant about children’s social media interactions.

