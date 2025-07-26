UTSAH Opens Assam’s First Dedicated POCSO Centre for Child Victims of Sexual Abuse

In a landmark step towards strengthening child protection mechanisms in Assam, UTSAH, a leading child rights organisation, has launched a dedicated POCSO Centre in Guwahati to provide comprehensive support to children who have survived sexual abuse. The facility aims to bridge crucial gaps in psychosocial and legal aid for child victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Centre was formally inaugurated by Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who praised UTSAH’s decade-long work in the field. “Child rights activist Miguel Das Queah and his team at UTSAH have been pioneers in supporting survivors of child sexual abuse. This new Centre will allow them to reach even more children in need of justice,” Mahanta said during the launch ceremony.

Also present at the event was Padmapani Bora, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information & Public Relations Department, Government of Assam. Calling the Centre a much-needed intervention, Bora said, “Very few people are working courageously against child abuse. This Centre is the need of the hour, as victims always need a helping hand.”

The POCSO Centre will function as a trauma-informed, child-sensitive support space. Services will include 24x7 crisis response, trauma counselling, legal aid, and assistance to children and families during police investigations and court proceedings. UTSAH said the Centre will work in coordination with key child protection stakeholders, including Assam Police, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and Special POCSO Courts.

Since 2013, UTSAH has supported over 400 child survivors of sexual violence in Assam. The launch of this Centre, it said, marks a significant milestone in institutionalising a rights-based, responsive system for survivors.

The initiative is supported by The Good Family Foundation (TGF), Dasra, Payal Chadda, and Lioness Club Umang. UTSAH is also an empanelled Support Person Organisation under Rule 4(8) of the POCSO Rules, which authorises it to assist child victims throughout the legal process.

A wide cross-section of senior police officials, child protection authorities, and UTSAH’s long-standing allies attended the inauguration, reaffirming their collective commitment to securing justice and rehabilitation for children who have experienced sexual violence.

The Centre is now operational and will serve as a critical lifeline for child survivors navigating the complex and often traumatic path to justice.

