Maha Saptami 2023: Assam CM Collects Holy Water From Ashram In Guwahati

Ahead of Maha Saptami Puja, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday collected holy water from an Ashram along with his wife in Guwahati's Basistha area.

CM Sarma posted a tweet in Hindi after the pooja, “Worshipped Maa Durga on the occasion of Mahasaptami.”

This year, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 29 and will conclude on Navmi, March 30 with Kanya Pujan.

"There are many ways in which you can improve your self-confidence Today, on the Mahasaptami of Sri Sri Basanti Puja, I went to Bashishta Temple with my wife Sri Riniki Bhuyan Sharma to pay homage to the people of Assam and conclude the water lifting ceremony from the Bashishta River," He wrote in another tweet.