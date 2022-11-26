Golden, Grey, Blue for Twitter Verified Accounts: Elon Musk

Twitter's Sole Director Elon Musk to launch three different colours for verified accounts starting next week.

Twitter's account verification program is finally set to launch.

CEO Elon Musk, took to the microblogging site to make the announcement. "Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week." he posted.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," the SpaceX owner added.

He had earlier tweeted about the usage of different colours for different organisations and individuals but fleshed out the details just recently.

"All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective." He tweeted.

According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff.

Soon afterwards, numerous 'verified' accounts began to impersonate well-known personalities or brands.

The chaos began with a fake Nintendo account, which posted the image of the well-known game character Mario raising a middle finger at the Twitter bird.

Meanwhile, another fake Twitter account emerged for 'Eli Lilly', the pharmaceutical company. It had tweeted that insulin had become free.