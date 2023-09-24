Mahila Congress Files Complaint Against Assam CM Over Inflammatory Remarks

The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) on Saturday filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complaint pertains to Sarma's alleged "inflammatory remarks" regarding Sonia Gandhi, the parliamentary party chief of the Congress,.
These alleged remarks were made during a meeting and Jana Ashirbad rally in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, on September 18.
CM Sarma is accused of suggesting that Sonia Gandhi's residence, known as 10, Janpath, should be subjected to arson.
In the complaint, Mira Borthakur Goswami condemned CM Sarma's comments as taking electoral rhetoric to an "ugly" extreme, crossing the line into instigating violence and arson.
The complaint argued that CM Sarma's speech was made in order to spread communal hatred by bringing Hindu religious sentiments into play.
The complaint, filed on September 23, includes a reference to a newspaper report covering Sarma's speech.