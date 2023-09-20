BREAKING: FIR Filed Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

An FIR was filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Nazira Police Station in Sivasagar on Wednesday.
The FIR was filed by the Leader of Opposition the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia over the Assam CM's alleged hate speech.
The complaint mentioned, "I am constrained to lodge this F.I.R. on account of the banal and hateful statement given by Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on 19.09.2023 during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district, Madhya Pradesh."
"In a country governed by the rule of law, Sri Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form. While taunting Sri Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress about his Hindu identity, Sri Sarma has directly suggested that 10, Janpath should be burnt."
Debabrata Saikia further mentioned in the complaint, "Sri Sarma has given a clear instigation towards violence and arson. Be it stated here that 10, Janpath is the residence of Smti Sonia Gandhi, a Member of Parliament and the former President of the Indian National Congress. Smti Gandhi also happens to be the widow of the former prime minister of India. By suggesting that the residence of a 77 year old lady be burnt down, Sri Sarma is not just attacking a prominent face of the Opposition, but he is giving a clarion call towards arson. Such wanton statements coming from a Constitutional authority has the potential of causing misguided persons to resort to violence and potentially cause harm to the residents of 10, Janpath."
"This is a dear Instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on the part of Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma and he is liable to be booked under Sections 153 and Sections 115/436 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.
The complaint further mentioned, "Be it stated here that though the statement was made at Madhya Pradesh, it has been widely circulated over the print, electronic and social media and it is accessible at Assam. Accordingly, the effects of the instigation and violent rhetoric is felt within your good office's jurisdiction. I, therefore, implore you to register an FIR and take necessary action in this regard."
The FIR also attached a link to the article pertaining to the alleged hate speech made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking afterwards, Debabrata Saikia said, "I have filed a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. You must know that the Supreme Court has warned against hate speech to any political leader and has directed all police stations to take suo-moto action against any leader doing so. Last Monday, our chief minister made a comment at Vaishali Nagar in Madhya Pradesh where he said that if Kamal Nath, who is the Congress president of the state unit, is a Hanuman bhakt, then he should set 10 Janpath on fire like Hanuman set Lanka ablaze. We know that 10 Janpath is the official residence of senior Congress woman leader Sonia Gandhi. She is a senior member of the Indian Parliament. She represents Congress and the UPA and she is a woman of honour. I strongly condemn such comments against her and I did not expect such words coming from our chief minister. Assam Police should take suo-moto action under sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code as directed by the Supreme Court."