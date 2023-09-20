BREAKING: FIR Filed Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking afterwards, Debabrata Saikia said, "I have filed a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. You must know that the Supreme Court has warned against hate speech to any political leader and has directed all police stations to take suo-moto action against any leader doing so. Last Monday, our chief minister made a comment at Vaishali Nagar in Madhya Pradesh where he said that if Kamal Nath, who is the Congress president of the state unit, is a Hanuman bhakt, then he should set 10 Janpath on fire like Hanuman set Lanka ablaze. We know that 10 Janpath is the official residence of senior Congress woman leader Sonia Gandhi. She is a senior member of the Indian Parliament. She represents Congress and the UPA and she is a woman of honour. I strongly condemn such comments against her and I did not expect such words coming from our chief minister. Assam Police should take suo-moto action under sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code as directed by the Supreme Court."