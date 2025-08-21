Maj Gen Hartej Singh Bajaj Engages with RGU Students on 'Operation Sindoor'

In a thought-provoking session on Operation Sindoor and India’s evolving war doctrine, Major General Hartej Singh Bajaj, VSM, of Headquarters 4 Corps of the Indian Army, addressed students, faculty, and dignitaries at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU).

The event, organised by Royal Global University (RGU) on Thursday, was attended by Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari, senior university officials, Deans, Heads of Departments, NCC cadets, students, and a delegation of the Indian Army.

Speaking on the significance of Operation Sindoor, Maj Gen Bajaj stressed that the operation’s essence goes far deeper than media narratives. “The right forum to discuss this is with the youth of our country. The underlying message of Operation Sindoor is clear: zero tolerance to terrorism — we will never forget and we will never forgive,” he stated.

He described India’s readiness for the operation as a “whole-of-nation approach”, crediting political unity and collective resolve for enabling the country to emerge stronger. Drawing attention to Pakistan’s role in regional instability, Bajaj remarked, "Pakistan is a failed state. It operates under a pseudo democracy, thrives on exporting terror, and uses nuclear weapons as tools of blackmail." He further linked the recent Pahalgam attack to Islamabad’s refusal to accept the prosperity and communal harmony seen in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dismissing claims by former US President Donald Trump that he had mediated peace between India and Pakistan, Maj Gen Bajaj clarified, “The ceasefire took place only after Pakistan’s DGMO called India’s DGMO at 3:35 pm on May 10 and proposed for talks.”

The Army officer underscored the importance of strategic communication and information warfare in modern conflicts. “Every message and every touch point is like a bullet,” he noted, adding that the key stakeholders in this domain include the media, social media, citizens, armed forces, veterans, and global audiences.

He elaborated that India’s new war doctrine, shaped in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, rests on three uncompromising pillars: i) Any terror attack will be treated as an act of war, ii) India will not submit to nuclear blackmail, and iii) No distinction will be made between terrorists and their sponsors.

In his concluding remarks, he reiterated India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism and called upon the youth to play an active role in nation building. “Whether you choose to join the Army or not, each of you has a responsibility to contribute to nation building,” he concluded. He said, highlighting that while the armed forces grow increasingly technology-driven, the involvement of young citizens remains critical.

