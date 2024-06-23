Guwahati News

Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: STF Nabs Two, Seizes Heroin and Weapons

During the raid, the STF seized suspected Heroin: 40 vials with a total weight of 54 grams
Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: STF Nabs Two, Seizes Heroin and Weapons
Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: STF Nabs Two, Seizes Heroin and Weapons
Pratidin Time

In a decisive operation against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed a high-stakes raid this afternoon near the Koinadhara traffic point under the Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. The raid, based on reliable intelligence inputs, resulted in the apprehension of two notorious drug peddlers and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances and other incriminating items.

During the raid, the STF seized the following items:

  • Suspected Heroin: 40 vials with a total weight of 54 grams

  • Cash: Rs. 2500/-

  • Mobile Phones: 2 units

The operation took a dramatic turn when one of the arrested individuals, Raju Deka, led the STF to a rented room at Koinadhara, Rajib-Gandhi Path. This follow-up action resulted in the recovery of additional items:

  • .32 Pistol-like Metallic Gas Lighter

  • Keypad Mobile Phones: 3 units

Profiles of the Apprehended Individuals

  1. Raju Deka @ Petla (34 years)

    • Current Address: House No. 130, Rajib-Gandhi Path, Koinadhara, PS: Basistha, Guwahati, Kamrup(M)

    • Permanent Address: Village Kamarpara, PS: Sarthebari, District Barpeta

    • Father: Late Kirpa Deka

  2. Chandan Chettri @ Kancha (55 years)

    • Current Address: Khanapara Bus-stop, PS: Dispur, District Kamrup(M)

    • Permanent Address: Village 3rd-Gate, Dergaon, PS: Dergaon, District Golaghat

    • Father: Late Jantrre Chettri

Background and Implications

The successful apprehension of these individuals highlights the STF’s ongoing efforts to combat the rising drug menace in the region. Raju Deka, known by his alias "Petla", and Chandan Chettri, alias "Kancha", have been on the radar of STF Assam for their involvement in narcotics distribution. The seizure of heroin, along with a weapon and additional mobile phones, indicates the extent of their operations and the level of threat they posed to the community.

Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: STF Nabs Two, Seizes Heroin and Weapons
CM Commends Assam Police For "Good Job" After 5 Cr Drug Bust
Assam police
Crime
Major Drug Bust
STF Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/major-drug-bust-in-guwahati-stf-nabs-two-seizes-heroin-and-weapons
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com