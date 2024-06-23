Major Drug Bust in Guwahati: STF Nabs Two, Seizes Heroin and Weapons

In a decisive operation against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed a high-stakes raid this afternoon near the Koinadhara traffic point under the Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. The raid, based on reliable intelligence inputs, resulted in the apprehension of two notorious drug peddlers and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances and other incriminating items.
During the raid, the STF seized the following items:
Suspected Heroin: 40 vials with a total weight of 54 grams
Cash: Rs. 2500/-
Mobile Phones: 2 units
The operation took a dramatic turn when one of the arrested individuals, Raju Deka, led the STF to a rented room at Koinadhara, Rajib-Gandhi Path. This follow-up action resulted in the recovery of additional items:
.32 Pistol-like Metallic Gas Lighter
Keypad Mobile Phones: 3 units
Profiles of the Apprehended Individuals
Raju Deka @ Petla (34 years)
Current Address: House No. 130, Rajib-Gandhi Path, Koinadhara, PS: Basistha, Guwahati, Kamrup(M)
Permanent Address: Village Kamarpara, PS: Sarthebari, District Barpeta
Father: Late Kirpa Deka
Chandan Chettri @ Kancha (55 years)
Current Address: Khanapara Bus-stop, PS: Dispur, District Kamrup(M)
Permanent Address: Village 3rd-Gate, Dergaon, PS: Dergaon, District Golaghat
Father: Late Jantrre Chettri
Background and Implications
The successful apprehension of these individuals highlights the STF’s ongoing efforts to combat the rising drug menace in the region. Raju Deka, known by his alias "Petla", and Chandan Chettri, alias "Kancha", have been on the radar of STF Assam for their involvement in narcotics distribution. The seizure of heroin, along with a weapon and additional mobile phones, indicates the extent of their operations and the level of threat they posed to the community.